Mumbai's BJP Corporator Demands Demolition Of Colaba's 'Aspirational Toilet' Over Footpath Encroachment | File photo

Mumbai: BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has demanded the immediate demolition of the controversial 'Aspirational Toilet' opposite Lion Gate in Colaba, alleging it was illegally built by encroaching on a pedestrian footpath. In separate letters to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, he also sought the suspension of the officials who approved the project and recovery of the project cost from those found responsible.

Referring to the BMC's inquiry report submitted to the Urban Development Department and tabled in the State Legislature, Narwekar claimed the Lion Gate site was originally earmarked for a 0.9-1.5 metre-wide pedestrian footpath. He alleged that the 'Aspirational Toilet' has encroached upon space meant for pedestrians, amounting to a serious violation of their right of way.

Narwekar alleged that the structure poses a serious safety risk during the monsoon by obstructing the footpath and endangering pedestrians. "The 'Aspirational Toilet' should be demolished immediately and the footpath restored to its original condition," he demanded.

He also sought the immediate suspension of the engineers and BMC officials who approved the project, alleging they knowingly sanctioned an illegal structure using public funds. Narwekar demanded a departmental inquiry against the officials and recovery of the ₹1.65 crore project cost from the salaries and assets of those found guilty.

The issue was first raised during the July 2025 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly session by BJP Mumbai President and MLA Ameet Satam and other legislators, following which Industries Minister Uday Samant ordered a stay on the 'Aspirational Toilet' project pending an inquiry. Narwekar further alleged that the Lion Gate toilet violates Supreme Court directions mandating obstruction-free footpaths, breaches Mumbai's 'Pedestrian First' policy, and has been constructed within a UNESCO heritage buffer zone in violation of heritage conservation norms.