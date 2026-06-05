Mumbai's BEST Set For Major Revamp; CM Fadnavis Stresses Public Welfare And Financial Sustainability

Mumbai: BEST Revival Plan Must Balance Public Interest, Employee Welfare And City Development, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | CMO Maharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed authorities to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the revival and modernisation of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, ensuring that public interest, employee welfare and the city's long-term development remain the core focus of all proposed projects.

According to information from the CMO Maharashtra X account, the directions were issued during a high-level meeting held at his official residence, Varsha, to review the proposed BEST Turnaround Project, which aims to strengthen the undertaking through depot redevelopment, employee housing, creation of public amenities and measures to achieve long-term financial sustainability.

Addressing officials and stakeholders, Fadnavis said the future of BEST is a collective responsibility shared by the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state government. He stressed the need for transparency, coordination and continuous dialogue among all agencies involved in the planning process.

"The BEST plan should be prepared keeping public interest, employee welfare and Mumbai's future development at its centre," the Chief Minister said.

Officials informed the meeting that redevelopment of BEST depots will be undertaken in phases, while plans are also being made to gradually increase the capacity of the bus fleet in the coming years to meet the city's growing transport needs.

Fadnavis clarified that BEST-owned land will not be sold as part of the redevelopment process. Instead, projects will be implemented through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with ownership of the land and assets continuing to remain with BEST. Development will be carried out through long-term lease arrangements.

The Chief Minister said redevelopment should not be restricted to commercial projects alone and should also include facilities that benefit the public. He suggested exploring social and cultural infrastructure such as sports facilities, museums, cultural spaces and other community-oriented amenities. He also proposed considering dedicated cinema halls for Marathi films at select locations.

Emphasising employee welfare, Fadnavis directed authorities to plan modern residential complexes for BEST employees while ensuring improved living standards and quality of life.

He further instructed officials to prepare a long-term plan aligned with the vision of Developed Maharashtra and Developed India 2047. The plan should take into account future requirements related to buses, employees, revenue generation and operational expenses while ensuring financial sustainability.

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The Chief Minister also highlighted Mumbai's growing parking challenges and suggested that large-scale parking facilities be integrated into redevelopment projects wherever feasible.

In addition, he proposed developing transport hubs at key octroi checkpoints, including Dahisar, Mankhurd, Mulund and Airoli, to accommodate buses arriving from outside the city. Such facilities, he said, could help reduce traffic congestion within Mumbai.

The meeting was attended by ministers, elected representatives, civic officials and senior government officers involved in the planning and redevelopment process.

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