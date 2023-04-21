Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan gets 'historical' beautification | Vijay Gohil/FPJ

The BMC’s Heritage Cell has used stones salvaged from demolished British-era bridges to erect a new entrance gate at the historic August Kranti Maidan.

Over the past few years, the BMC have taken up the demolition and reconstruction of several British-era bridges, including the Carnac, Hancock and Reay Road bridges. These bridges were built during the 19th century and mid-20th century using basalt stones. The civic body has extracted chunks of basalt stones from the 112-year-old Reay Road Bridge, which was razed in October 2022.

Civic officials, instead of disposing of the basalt stones, decided to reuse them to beautify the entrance of the iconic ground.

Earlier, the maidan’s gate had a simple metal frame. The officials added that the idea was to preserve the beautiful workmanship of the British-era architecture.

While work on the two piers on the main entrance of the August Kranti Maidan has been completed barring some final finishing touch, the rear gate is still under construction.

The BMC has also collected and stored basalt stones from other bridges to use in future heritage works.