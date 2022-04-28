August Kranti Maidan all set to get a facelift

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, the BMC has decided to undertake a revamp of the historic August Kranti Maidan.

Other than restoration works inside the maidan and beautification of the existing footpath,the BMC also plans to create a pathway and a memorial wall for freedom fighters.

August KrantiMaidan, earlier known as Gowalia Tank Maidan, is located at Tardeo in south Mumbai. It is a heritage precinct from where Mahatma Gandhi issued the Quit India speech on August 8, 1942, giving a clarion call to the British to quit India.

Keeping in mind its historical significance, the civic body has proposed the beautification of the Maidan and freedom trail pathway outside the ground. Conservation architect Pankaj Joshi has been appointed as the consultant for the project. The project will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, the BMC will undertake the restoration work.

The estimated cost for the restoration work is around Rs15 crore and is expected to be completed by August 2022. At present, the tender process for the work is at the final stage. The work will be carried out jointly by the BMC’s Heritage Cell along with the local D ward office, said an official from the BMC's Heritage Cell. “Tenders are being invited for the restoration. Other than the walkway and beautification of the footpath outside the ground, we have also proposed a memorial wall. Once the proposal is approved by the state government we will start the work.

The footpaths outside these places will have a heritage look using the cobblestones,” said assistant municipal commissioner, D Ward, Prashant Gaikwad.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:00 AM IST