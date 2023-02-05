Mumbai's AQI drops to 'very poor' at 312; temperature rises | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Hot and humid weather conditions are back in Mumbai with both day and night time temperatures remaining above normal.

On Sunday morning, the city recorded a temperature of 20.2°C. The humidity in Mumbai was 81%. According to weather experts, the transition from winter to summer has already begun.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the maximum temperature will go above 36 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

'Poor' air quality

As of Sunday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'very poor' at 312; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 312 and 175 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see mainly clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 22°C & 33°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 353 AQI Very poor

Mazgaon: 215 AQI Poor

BKC: 339 Very poor

Sion: 233 AQI Poor

Bhandup: 297 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 335 AQI Poor

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)