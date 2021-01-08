Mumbai’s air quality deteriorates further to its worst level so far this year

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated further to its worst level so far this year with the Air Quality Index (AQI) – a pollutant measuring indicator – at 319 (very poor) on Friday. The air quality in Mumbai has been worst than Delhi for the second consecutive day, according to the AQI, recorded by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

While the AQI measured for Mumbai was 313 on Thursday and 319 on Friday, for Delhi it was 256 on Thursday and 221 on Friday, which falls in the 'poor' category.

The SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Of the 6 air quality monitoring stations, eight stations recorded 'very poor' AQI, with Colaba as the most polluted at 349 AQI. It was followed by BKC at 342, Andheri at 331, Navi Mumbai at 330, Malad at 332, Borivali at 321 and Mazgaon and Chembur at 313 and 312 AQI respectively.

According to the Short Range Forecast by SAFAR, AQI in Mumbai is likely to remain 'very poor' for the next two days. “Due to drop in the temperature and the pollutants trapped near the surface and a slow dispersion of accumulated pollutants is leading to very poor AQI,” said SAFAR.

"Colder temperature along with lots of moisture with little rain drizzling along with calm winds trigger secondary PM (Particulate Matter) formation and deteriorate the air quality. But if it rains sufficiently then AQI will improve," Dr. Gufran Beig, scientist and programme director at SAFAR, told the Free Press Journal.

AQI Mumbai in 2021

January 1

Mumbai: 307

Navi Mumbai: 349

Andheri: 305

BKC: 363

Malad: 321

Chembur: 312

Mazgaon: 342



January 6

Mumbai: 309

Navi Mumbai: 329

BKC: 269

Chembur: 313

Andheri: 321

Borivali: 344

Mazgaon: 327

Bhandup: 201





January 7

Mumbai: 313

Navi Mumbai: 325

Andheri:317

BKC: 315

Malad: 326

Chembur: 309

Colaba: 318

Borivali: 326

Mazgaon: 322

Bhandup: 200





January 8

Mumbai: 319

Navi Mumbai: 330

BKC: 342

Malad: 332

Chembur: 312

Colaba: 349

Andheri: 331

Borivali: 321

Worli: 218

Mazgaon: 313