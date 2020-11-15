Mumbai's active Covid cases plummet to little over 10,000

Mumbai: Mumbai’s coronavirus tally increased to 2,69,130 cases after the city reported 726 fresh cases on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) daily report stated.

With 16 more people succumbing to the viral infection between Friday and Saturday, the cumulative fatality toll of the city jumped to 10,555.

The number of recoveries increased to 2,44,659, about 91 per cent of the total count of infections in the city, with 850 more patients getting discharged. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city has dropped to 10,077. Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has improved to 243 days, while the average growth rate of the city this week stands at 0.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday reported 4,237 new cases taking the average cumulative case count to 17,44698. The active cases in the state have dropped to 85,503.

The state in last 24 hours between Friday and Saturday registered 2,707 recoveries taking the total number of those recovered and discharged to 16,12,314. The overall recovery rate of the state as on November 14 stands at 92.41 percent.

The state recorded 105 deaths on Saturday following which its fatality toll jumped to 45,914.

The total tally of cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region has surged to 6,05,232, including 2,69,133, in Mumbai. A total of 36 people died in the MMR in the day, including 16 in Mumbai. The cumulative death toll on Saturday in MMR rose to 18,304 including 10,555 fatalities in Mumbai.While 805 cases were reported from Pune division, 763 patients were detected in Nagpur division and 658 in Nashik division.