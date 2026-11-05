Mumbai’s 4,400 BEST Retirees Observe ‘Black Diwali’ At Azad Maidan, Protest Over Unpaid Retirement Dues | File Image

Mumbai: Around 4,400 retired employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking are observing a “Black Diwali” protest at Azad Maidan on Thursday, November 5, demanding immediate payment of their pending gratuity and other dues.

The protest, organised by the BEST Retired Employees’ Workers’ Struggle Committee, began at 9 am. The committee has accused the BEST administration of repeatedly delaying payments despite assurances and has issued a final warning to the authorities.

Repeated Appeals For Pending Dues

In a letter dated November 4, the committee said that it had submitted more than 15 written representations and reminders over the past two years, seeking the release of pending dues. However, the administration had repeatedly cited delays in government approval and fund allocation.

The committee said that retired employees had exercised restraint to avoid inconveniencing Mumbai commuters but were now being forced to take to the streets because of the administration’s alleged failure to honour its commitments.

Unfulfilled Diwali Assurance Sparks Protest

The protest comes after the administration reportedly assured employees that all pending dues would be paid in a single instalment before Diwali. The committee alleged that the assurance was not fulfilled, leaving thousands of elderly pensioners facing financial hardship during the festive season.

“We are not asking for charity. We are demanding the money we earned through 30 to 35 years of hard work,” the committee said in its representation.

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Committee Holds Authorities Responsible For Delay

The committee has held the BEST administration, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government responsible for the delay. It has also warned that any untoward incident during the agitation, including harm to an elderly employee, would be the responsibility of the authorities.

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