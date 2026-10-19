Mumbai's 2 Oldest Durga Puja Pandals Celebrate 97 Years Of Tradition At Zaveri Bazar & Tejpal Hall | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s two oldest Durga Puja celebrations, held a few kilometres apart at Zaveri Bazar and Tejpal Hall near August Kranti Maidan, are marking their 97th year this Durga Puja.

The two oldest Durga Puja pandals in the city share a common history. "The Pujas were one and were jointly organised by the Bengali goldsmiths at Zaveri Bazaar and professionals. IAS officers and senior company executives were part of the organising committee. Later, the two groups organised their own pujas," said a member of BDBS.

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti's rich legacy

The Bombay Durga Bari Samiti (BDBS), which moved to Tejpal Hall on August Kranti Marg in 1971, was founded with the vision of recreating the spiritual vibrancy of Kolkata’s Durga Puja in Mumbai.

BDBS | File Pic

The first puja was organised in 1930 at Hindustan Compound on Sleater Road by Shib Chandra Bannerjee of Hindustan Construction and Shib Chandra of Bengal Lodge. Justice Khitish Chandra Sen was the first president, while freedom fighter Jagadish Chandra Moitra and Biharilal Das served as vice-presidents.

The samiti’s 25th Silver Jubilee Puja, held at Cross Maidan in 1954 under the leadership of Dr Gourinath Shastri, featured cultural icons such as Bismillah Khan, Sitara Devi and Ravi Shankar.

Theme celebrates harmony and divine power

This year’s theme, ‘Shakti – A Force for Harmony, Not Destruction’, conveys the message that divine power is meant to restore peace, justice and Dharma, rather than destroy, said BDBS president Partho Sen.

Inspired by the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Maa Durga’s manifestation as Mahishasuramardini, the theme emphasises truth, righteousness, harmony and unity. Its Sanskrit-inspired tagline is ‘Dharma Sansthapanaya: When Divine Wisdom and Shakti Unite to Restore Dharma’, Sen said.

Maha Navami and Dashami celebrations

Rituals and bhog distribution are being held at Mathuradas Vissanji Hall and Lakshmi Narayan Temple, while evening cultural performances take place at Tejpal Auditorium.

On Tuesday, Maha Navami, the programme will begin at 7 am with Chandi Path, followed by Maha Navami Puja, Kumari Puja, Pushpanjali, bhog and aarti. The evening programme includes Sandhya Aarti, a performance by Arpan Chakraborty’s band and Dhunuchi dance.

On Wednesday, Maha Dashami, rituals will include puja, Darpan Darshan and Kanakanjali. Sindoor Utsav for members is scheduled from 10 am to 10.30 am, followed by a session for non-members from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm. The idol will be immersed at Girgaum Chowpatty in the evening.

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Zaveri Bazar's historic Durga Puja

The Kalbadevi Sarvajanin Durga Puja Committee, Mumbai, was established in 1930 by jewellers from Zaveri Bazar. Its annual puja is held at Madhav Baug near C P Tank, featuring traditional Bengali rituals, Sandhi Puja, cultural programmes and a large idol adorned with ornaments crafted by veteran artisan members of the committee.

Kalbadevi | File Pic

The committee also celebrates Kojagori Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja at the venue, besides organising a blood donation camp on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti.

“Ninety-seven pujas on, the committee remains a gathering of neighbours, families and artisans who return to Madhav Baug each autumn to welcome Maa home,” a committee member said.

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