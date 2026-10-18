When Is Maha Navami 2026? Muhurat, Ritual And Significance Explained | X

Maha Navami is one of the most important days of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. Maha Navami means the great ninth day. The day honours Goddess Durga's ninth form, Siddhidatri. Devotees observe the day with prayers, special pujas and religious rituals to seek the blessings of the goddess. So, in 2026, when is Maha Navami? Is it on October 19 or 20? Here is the complete guide to Maha Navami.

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When Is Maha Navami 2026?

Maha Navami is observed on the ninth lunar day of the bright fortnight of Ashwin. It commemorates the final day of Goddess Durga's fierce battle against the demon Mahishasura and her victory over him.

Maha Navami will be observed on Monday, October 19, 2026, according to the Hindu calendar.

According to Drik Panchang, the tithi timings are as follows:

Ashtami Tithi Begins – 08:27 AM on October 18, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Ends – 10:51 AM on October 19, 2026

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Rituals Observed On Maha Navami

On this day, devotees worship Goddess Durga and offer flowers, fruits, sweets and other traditional offerings. In many Hindu households, young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the divine feminine. They are offered food, gifts and blessings. Some devotees perform a sacred fire ritual to conclude their Navratri prayers. Apart from that, people also worship tools, books, instruments and other objects used in their daily work.

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Significance Of Sharadiya Navratri

Sharadiya Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, alongside Chaitra Navratri, and is celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide. The festival, which falls in the month of Ashwin, begins on Shukla Paksha Pratipada and continues until Navami. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga because, according to Hindu mythology, she defeated the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Devotees celebrate the festival and perform numerous rituals.