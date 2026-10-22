Mumbai's ₹1,725 Crore Mankhurd Flyover 40% Complete, To Cut Travel Time From 20 Minutes To 5 By 2028 | X

Mumbai: In a relief to motorists travelling to and fro Navi Mumbai from the Sion-Panvel highway, the BMC's upcoming flyover at Mankhurd T junction will drastically reduce travelling time and ease congestion at locations like Vashi Naka. The 3.3 km-long flyover (including both arms), which will connect to Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR), is expected to reduce travelling time at the Mankhurd T junction from the existing 15 to 20 minutes to 5 minutes.

The total project cost is Rs 1,725.12 crore, and the expected completion date is January 2028. It will also be one of Mumbai's double-decker flyovers, as one arm towards Eastern Express Highway (EEH) will pass over the existing Mankhurd flyover at Sion-Panvel highway. The project has been awarded to M/s Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and is being undertaken by BMC's Bridges department.

Flyover construction reaches 40% completion

"We have completed 40% of the project work, including the main foundation, pile cap and piers, and fabrication work is being undertaken in the yard. The project work began in 2024, and we target to complete one arm in 2027. The entire project's expected completion date is January 2028," an officer from BMC's Bridges department said.

"The project has been undertaken following local demand to ease traffic at Mankhurd junction. The junction witnesses heavy traffic jams, especially in the peak hours, and the new flyover will give relief to office-goers. It will save travelling time by 15 to 20 minutes," the officer added.

Improved connectivity for Navi Mumbai motorists

Since the GMLR opened up a couple of years ago, traffic congestion on the Govandi-Mankhurd belt has reduced drastically. With the BMC's new Vidyavihar flyover opening for traffic now, and the upcoming Mankhurd T junction flyover expected to open by 2028, motorists travelling to and fro the eastern suburbs and Navi Mumbai are expected to get congestion-free travel.

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Project highlights

Project: Construction of Flyover Arm-1 & Arm-2 at T junction of the Sion-Panvel Highway near Mankhurd's Maharashtra Nagar subway in M/E ward

Flyover Arm-1: For flow of traffic from EEH, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd area towards Vashi on Sion-Panvel Highway

Flyover Arm-2: For flow of traffic from Vashi towards Ghatkopar, EEH, GMLR flyover (second level at T junction)

Objective:

Main objective is to ease out traffic congestion at Mankhurd T junction, thereby reducing travel time, fuel consumption & traffic.

It will help to reduce travel time by about 15–20 minutes at T junction, with a reduction in fuel cost.

Length:

Arm-1: 1420m (1.4 km)

Arm-2: 1951m (1.9 km)

Width - 8.5m

Lanes - 2 lanes each

Stipulated date of completion is 13.01.2028

Work has already started from 15.10.2024

Foundation, pile, pile cap and pier work is in progress on site & fabrication work is in progress in the fabrication yard.

Work progress - about 40%

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