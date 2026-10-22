Maharashtra To Utilise 6.17 Crore Tonnes Of Fly Ash For Major Infrastructure Projects In Eastern Region | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major push towards sustainable infrastructure development, Mahagenco and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to utilise an estimated 6.17 crore metric tonnes of fly ash for proposed expressway and mineral transportation corridor projects in eastern Maharashtra between January 2027 and December 2028.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Minister of State for Energy Meghna Sakore-Bordikar. Mahagenco Chairman and Managing Director Radhakrishnan B. and MSRDC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Anilkumar B. Gaikwad signed the MoU.

Fly ash for four infrastructure projects

Under the agreement, fly ash generated at Mahagenco’s Koradi, Khaparkheda and Chandrapur thermal power stations will be used for four major infrastructure projects, including the Nagpur-Gondia, Bhandara-Gadchiroli and Nagpur-Chandrapur expressways, as well as the Navegaon More-Surjagad mineral transportation corridor.

The Nagpur-Gondia expressway is expected to require 2.09 crore metric tonnes of fly ash, while the Bhandara-Gadchiroli and Nagpur-Chandrapur expressways will need 1.14 crore and 2.79 crore metric tonnes, respectively. Another 15 lakh metric tonnes is estimated to be required for the Navegaon More-Surjagad mineral transportation corridor.

Thermal plants to supply fly ash

Fly ash for projects around Nagpur will be sourced from the Koradi or Khaparkheda thermal power stations, while projects in the Chandrapur region will receive supplies from the Chandrapur plant. The actual quantities may vary depending on technical requirements, site conditions and availability.

Separate tripartite agreements will be signed between the concerned thermal power stations, MSRDC and authorised contractors or agencies to finalise project-wise quantities, collection schedules, transportation arrangements and financial assistance conditions.

Focus on sustainable ash utilisation

The initiative aims to promote the sustainable utilisation of fly ash, reduce the environmental and operational risks associated with long-term ash storage, and support the development of major road infrastructure in Maharashtra.

The collaboration also seeks to advance the target of 100% fly ash utilisation in line with the Centre’s December 31, 2021, notification and implement the Maharashtra government's fly ash utilisation policy issued on September 19, 2025.

Also Watch:

MoU valid until March 2032

The MoU will remain valid until March 31, 2032, or completion of the relevant projects, whichever is earlier. Its tenure may be extended with the approval of the competent authorities of both organisations.

Mahagenco Director (Projects) Abhay Harane, Executive Director (Environment) Dr Nitin Wagh and MSRDC Chief Manager (Environment) Narendra Toke were among those present at the signing ceremony.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/