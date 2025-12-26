Mumbai–Pune Rail Services Disrupted After Date Entry Error Triggers Passenger Confusion Over Udyan Express Rescheduling

Mumbai–Pune rail services disrupted after a date entry error triggered confusion over Udyan Express rescheduling | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 26: A scheduling error caused by an incorrect date entry and premature passenger alerts led to confusion and delays on the Mumbai–Pune rail corridor on Tuesday morning, leaving several passengers stranded.

Udyan Express Rescheduling Error Explained

The Udyan Express, which operates between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Bengaluru, was mistakenly rescheduled for December 24 instead of January 24, 2026, due to a data entry error, railway officials said. Although the error was corrected overnight, IRCTC had already sent SMS alerts to passengers, resulting in confusion at stations and on board trains.

NI Work Linked to January Rescheduling

Officials said the actual rescheduling planned for January is linked to non-interlocking (NI) work on the Daund Chord Line. However, the incorrect alerts led many passengers to believe the train had been rescheduled immediately, disrupting travel plans during the morning hours.

Koyna Express Used as Contingency

As a contingency measure, passengers who missed the Udyan Express were permitted to board the Koyna Express from CSMT up to Karjat. The Udyan Express, which departs CSMT at 8.10 am, was linked operationally with the Koyna Express, which departs at 8.40 am.

To facilitate passenger transfer, the Udyan Express was halted at Bhivpuri Road station for nearly two hours, allowing passengers arriving by the Koyna Express to board the train at Karjat.

Also Watch:

Services Normalised After Delays

Railway officials said services were eventually normalised, but the incident once again underscored how a minor error, combined with inadequate real-time communication, can trigger large-scale disruption on busy suburban and intercity rail corridors.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/