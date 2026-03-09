Mumbai–Nashik Highway Tragedy: 2 Bhiwandi Auto Drivers Killed After Hit-And-Run Near Sonale

Damaged auto-rickshaw after a fatal hit-and-run accident on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway near Sonale that claimed the lives of two Bhiwandi auto drivers | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 9: Two auto-rickshaw drivers from Bhiwandi were killed in a tragic road accident on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway near Sonale on Monday afternoon after their vehicle was allegedly hit by a speeding unidentified vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Gupta (40) and Mahendra Kesarwani (39), both residents of the Ghunghat Nagar locality in Bhiwandi.

Accident occurred near Sonale stretch

According to preliminary information, the two men were travelling together in an auto-rickshaw (MH 04 KA 3124) and were heading towards the Sonale area via the Bhiwandi bypass road.

Police said the accident occurred when the auto-rickshaw reached the Sonale stretch of the Mumbai–Nashik Highway. At that moment, a fast-moving unidentified vehicle approaching from behind rammed into the auto with tremendous force. The impact of the collision was so severe that both drivers were thrown onto the road and sustained critical injuries.

Locals rush victims to hospital

Local residents rushed to the spot soon after the accident and alerted the authorities.

The injured men were immediately shifted to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment. However, after examination, doctors declared both victims brought dead.

Shock among local residents

The incident has triggered shock among residents of the Ghunghat Nagar area, where the victims lived. Fellow auto drivers and locals expressed grief over the sudden loss.

Police begin investigation

Following the incident, Taluka Police reached the spot and carried out a panchnama. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver, and police have launched an investigation to trace the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident.

