Bhiwandi News: Land Records Employees Launch Indefinite Strike, Survey And Measurement Work Halted

Land records employees stage a protest in Bhiwandi as survey and land measurement work comes to a halt during an indefinite strike over pending demands | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 7: Work at the land records department has been severely affected after employees launched an indefinite work stoppage protest over their long-pending demands.

As a result, several land measurement and survey-related tasks of citizens have come to a standstill, causing inconvenience to people awaiting official surveys and documentation.

The employees of the Bhiwandi land records office submitted a memorandum highlighting their demands to local leaders, including former Union Minister of State Kapil Patil and MLA Suresh Mhatre, urging them to raise the issue with the state government and ensure a timely resolution.

Land records employees stage a protest in Bhiwandi as survey and land measurement work comes to a halt during an indefinite strike over pending demands | File Photo

Employees cite delay in fulfilling long-pending demands

According to the protesting staff, the government has not taken any satisfactory decision regarding several long-pending demands of the department. One of the key issues is the implementation of the technical pay scale for land records employees, which has still not been enforced despite directions from the Bombay High Court.

Assurances from revenue minister yet to be implemented

The employees also stated that during the state government’s “150-day programme,” the Revenue Minister had assured that their demands would be accepted.

However, the assurances have yet to be implemented, prompting employees to intensify their agitation. On Friday, employees staged demonstrations outside land records offices across the state as part of the protest.

Land records employees stage a protest in Bhiwandi as survey and land measurement work comes to a halt during an indefinite strike over pending demands | File Photo

Key demands of land records employees

The major demands of the employees include the implementation of the technical pay scale, approval of increased posts of surveyors and supervisory surveyors under the revised staffing structure, fixing a standard travel allowance for field measurement staff and including it in the salary, preventing transfers or deputation of officers from other departments who lack technical expertise, and stopping any move toward privatisation of the department.

The agitation is being carried out under the leadership of the Maharashtra State Land Records Employees Action Committee.

Survey work affected across taluka level

The protest began on February 18 and has been conducted in multiple phases, including depositing survey equipment in offices, non-cooperation protests, wearing black badges, mass leave protests, and demonstrations.

Also Watch:

Following these phases, employees have now begun an indefinite strike. Due to the ongoing protest, land measurement and survey work at the taluka level has been delayed, leaving many citizens waiting for completion of their land-related procedures.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/