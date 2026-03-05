Bhiwandi News: Marathi Lyricist Ashish Shinde's Scorpio SUV Set Ablaze In Kasheli; Police Probe Suspected Arson

Burnt remains of Marathi lyricist Ashish Shinde’s Scorpio SUV after a late-night fire in Bhiwandi’s Kasheli area that also destroyed another nearby vehicle | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 5: In a shocking incident reported from Bhiwandi, the Scorpio SUV belonging to noted Marathi lyricist Ashish Shinde was allegedly set on fire by an unidentified individual late at night in the Kasheli area.

The blaze was so intense that another vehicle parked nearby was also completely destroyed, raising suspicion of deliberate sabotage.

A sensational incident of suspected arson has come to light in the Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi, where the vehicle of popular Marathi lyricist Ashish Shinde was set on fire by an unknown person. The incident has triggered panic among residents and prompted a police investigation.

Vehicle parked by driver

According to preliminary information, Shinde’s driver, Pratik Kamble, had parked the Scorpio along the roadside in the Kasheli area late in the evening. During the night, an unidentified individual allegedly set the vehicle ablaze.

Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the Scorpio and reducing it to ashes.

Second vehicle also destroyed

The intensity of the fire was so severe that a second vehicle parked adjacent to the Scorpio also caught fire and was completely gutted. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage before the flames could be brought under control.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from Narpoli Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama of the scene. Police have begun a detailed investigation to determine whether the fire was caused by a technical fault such as a short circuit or if it was an intentional act linked to personal enmity or other motives.

Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspect involved in the incident.

About the lyricist

Ashish Shinde is a well-known lyricist in the Marathi music industry. His popular song “Pakhra Aazad Kela Tula” gained massive traction on social media and earned him recognition among music lovers.

Police officials stated that further action will be taken once the exact cause of the fire and the identity of the suspect are established.

