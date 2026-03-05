Konkan Divisional Forum Formed To Safeguard Farmers’ Legal Rights In Power Project Land Issues

Farmers and local representatives announce the formation of a Konkan divisional forum in Bhiwandi to address compensation and land rights concerns linked to power transmission projects | File Photo

Bhiwandi, March 5: In response to growing concerns over land use and compensation related to power transmission projects, a new body named Konkan Divisional Various Project Affected Welfare Action Council has been formed to protect the legal rights of farmers in the Konkan region.

The announcement was made by the council’s Chief Coordinator Rajan Gavand during a meeting attended by several farmers and office bearers, including Co-Coordinator Bhagwan Sambare.

Farmers raise concerns over land use

Large tracts of agricultural land in several villages of Bhiwandi taluka have been affected due to the erection of electricity transmission towers and the laying of high-voltage power lines under various energy projects.

According to farmers, these projects are being implemented by recording “right of use” entries on land records under the relevant legal provisions which allow companies to utilise private land for transmission infrastructure.

However, affected farmers claim that the compensation offered for the use of their fertile agricultural land is extremely inadequate. They also allege that the process has often been initiated without properly consulting or taking farmers into confidence.

Many farmers have accused officials associated with energy project companies of allegedly colluding with certain administrative authorities to facilitate land use approvals through financial arrangements.

Council formed to support farmers

Against this backdrop, the newly formed council aims to provide legal awareness, guidance and collective representation to farmers whose lands have been impacted by such projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Gavand said the organisation will guide farmers on the provisions of the Right of Use law and help them understand how they can claim fair compensation for the use of their land.

“The council will also raise these issues at the government level and fight against any injustice faced by farmers due to energy projects,” Gavand stated.

Call for balanced development

Co-Coordinator Bhagwan Sambare emphasised that while the energy sector plays a crucial role in the country’s development, it should not come at the cost of farmers’ rights.

“Development must be balanced with justice. Farmers should be made fully aware of the compensation and legal rights they are entitled to under the law,” he said.

Sambare further added that the council will work to assist affected farmers in rehabilitation, prevent exploitation by middlemen allegedly involved in land dealings, and act as a bridge between the government, energy companies and farmers.

The Konkan Divisional Various Project Affected Welfare Action Council has resolved to actively work towards ensuring that farmers receive fair compensation and legal protection during the implementation of large-scale energy infrastructure projects in the region.

