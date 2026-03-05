Bhiwandi’s BNN College To Host International Conference On ‘Space’ And Panchamahabhuta On March 7 |

Bhiwandi: BNN College in Bhiwandi will host a one-day international conference on the theme “Space” on March 7 focusing on the ancient Indian concept of Panchamahabhuta (five fundamental elements) and its relevance to modern science and interdisciplinary studies.

Conference Format

The conference will be held at the college campus located near Dhamankar Naka and will take place in both online and offline formats, bringing together researchers, academicians and students from India and abroad.

Organising Institution

The event is being organised under the aegis of Padmashri Annasaheb Jadhav Bharatiya Samaj Unnati Mandal, which runs the institution.

Theme And Focus

According to the college’s acting principal Dr Shashikant Mhalunkar, this will be the second edition of the international conference series, and this year’s theme explores the idea of space through the philosophical and scientific framework of the five elements Earth, Fire, Water, Air and Sky.

Interdisciplinary Perspectives

Scholars and experts will examine the concept of space from scientific, social, cultural and philosophical perspectives.

Participants And Scholars

The conference will feature participation from reputed researchers, faculty members from universities in Mumbai and other regions, as well as students.

Keynote Address

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr Rania Lampou, a Global Academician associated with the Education Ministry of the Government of Greece, who will share insights on interdisciplinary research in emerging scientific fields.

Topics For Discussion

A wide range of contemporary and academic topics will be discussed during the conference, including space science, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, plasma physics, space agriculture, climate change, geospatial analysis, cyber security, Indian space policy and the legacy of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Literature Perspective

Discussions will also explore the representation of the concept of “space” in Marathi, Hindi and Western literature.

Also Watch:

Research Paper Submission

Researchers have been invited to submit research papers of 2,000 to 2,500 words along with a 150-word abstract.

Publication And Awards

Selected papers will be published in an international online journal, and the best presentation will be honoured with a Best Research Paper Presentation Award. All registered participants will receive e-certificates.

Leadership And Guidance

The conference is being organised under the guidance of Dr Vijay Jadhav, President of the organising trust, and Executive President Balakrishna Kale, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the institution’s international academic profile.

Organising Committee

The organising committee includes Vice-Principal and Conference Convener Dr Sudhir Nikam and IQAC Coordinator Dr Kuldeep Singh Rathore, along with faculty members working towards the successful conduct of the event.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/