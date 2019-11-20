Mumbaikars, your Goa trip just got easier: Central Railways to run 28 special trains from LTT to Karmali

Central Railways will soon run 28 special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai and Karmali in Goa.
Train 01045 will depart from LTT at 01:10 hours and reach Karmali at 12:20 hours on the same day while Train 01046 will leave Karmali at 13:00 hours and arrive at LTT at 00:20 hours the next day. Both these trains will run every Friday from November 22 to January 3 2020.
Two other trains will also take 14 trips between LTT and Karmali. Of these, Train 01051 which leaves from LTT every Friday at 20:25 hours will run from November 22 to January 3 2020.
The down train, 01052 which leaves Karmali at 13:00 hours every Sunday will run from November 24 to January 5 2020.
The trains are composed of one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, 12 sleeper class and 3 general class coaches.
See the full schedule below:
