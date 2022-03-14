Mumbaikars! You can spot internationational space station with naked eyes; here's how

Mumbai: Mumbaikars you can spot the International Space Station in the sky tonight (Monday night)

Though not a rare phenomenon, the ISS is easy to spot like a bright star with naked eyes as it is the third brightest object in the sky after the Sun and the Moon, and circles the Earth in roughly 93 minutes, completing 15.5 orbits every day.



Tonight, the ISS will be flying right over Mumbai at an angle of nearly 65 degrees and give you the perfect opportunity to get a glimpse of the human habitable satellite but only if you have a cloudless sky.

ISS will be visible at 7.40 pm — can be sighted for approximately 5-6 minutes in the city.

Spot the international space station in Bombay this evening: Mon Mar 14 7:40 PM, Visible: 5 min, Max Height: 65°, Appears: 10° above SSW, Disappears: 22° above NE



The ISS can be sighted from your city in the future. US space agency NASA runs a website — Spot The Station — dedicated to tracking the movements of the ISS and tells you the most suitable time to view it in the coming days.

Just register yourself at this website and it will keep alerting you about its movement and when exactly it will pass over your city. In fact, you can track the real-time movement of the ISS on this website.

ALSO READ Watch video: International Space Station shares how water has fun in space

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:08 AM IST