Mumbaikars Unite In Dadar To Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor In Wake Of Gruesome Rape-Murder Case

Protestors At Dadar's Shivaji Park | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Dadar’s Shivaji Park and the bustling area outside Dadar Railway Station became the epicenters of impassioned protests on Sunday as citizens, doctors, and activists united to demand justice for the young female doctor from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata who was brutally raped and murdered earlier this month. The incident, which has sent shockwaves throughout the country, has ignited widespread outrage and a call for stronger protections for women, particularly in the healthcare sector.

The protest, organized by local activists and the medical fraternity, drew over 150 participants, including doctors from various institutions, activists, and residents of Dadar. Among those present were members of the Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association, who stood in solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal. Protestors carried placards with powerful messages advocating for stricter punishments for rape and an end to the pervasive culture of victim-blaming and shaming in India.

The tragic event that spurred these protests occurred on August 9, when a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital was discovered dead in the seminar hall of the institution. The investigation revealed that she had been brutally sexually assaulted and battered. The case, which has been met with widespread public anger, has since been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court, following concerns over the initial handling of the case by local authorities.

The protests in Mumbai are part of a larger, national outcry over the safety of women in India, particularly those working in vulnerable sectors like healthcare. Adding to the tension, a female resident doctor at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (LTMMC) was recently threatened and assaulted while on duty, further highlighting the lack of security in hospitals.

Dr. Priya Mehta, a senior resident doctor who participated in the protest, expressed her frustration with the current state of affairs, “As a woman working in the medical field, I cannot emphasize enough how disheartening it is to see such incidents becoming a norm. We dedicate our lives to saving others, yet we constantly fear for our safety within the very institutions where we work. This cannot continue.”

Her sentiment was echoed by Dr. Manish Deshmukh, another protestor and a surgeon, who stated, “The incident in Kolkata is not an isolated case. It is a reflection of the systemic failures in protecting our healthcare workers, especially women. It is high time that the government takes concrete steps to ensure that those who commit such heinous crimes are brought to justice swiftly and decisively.”

Chetan Kamble, founder of the Chakachak Dadar organization and one of the key voices from Dadar, delivered a scathing critique of the current leadership in West Bengal. ” It is imperative that West Bengal Chief Minister and the Kolkata Police take decisive action. Instead of stifling public outcry, they must set an example so strong that it instills fear in the hearts of potential offenders. If they are unable to do so, it is time they step down, as leadership that fails to protect its people does not deserve to hold power. The public's patience is wearing thin, and they demand justice and safety now.”

Speaking about incident in Sion Hospital he added, “It is horrifying to witness yet another act of violence against doctors, this time at Mumbai's Sion Hospital. This alarming incident highlights a serious security failure. The assault on a female resident doctor is an attack not just on her but on the entire medical community. This ongoing cycle of abuse must end—no doctor should have to fear for their safety while dedicated to saving lives. In light of the recent tragedy in Kolkata, immediate and strict action is urgently needed to safeguard our healthcare heroes. We cannot afford to lose any more lives to negligence and violence”, said Kamble

The protestors’ demands include not only justice for the victim in Kolkata but also broader systemic reforms to ensure the safety of women across India, particularly in healthcare settings. As the nation watches closely, the call for accountability and justice grows louder, with many hoping that this tragedy will serve as a catalyst for much-needed change.