Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide Over Molestation Case |

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man was found dead in Nandigram Express after it arrived at Dadar railway station on Friday. The deceased, Babasaheb Kadam from Ghatkopar, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in the toilet.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that he may have taken his own life as a molestation case was filed against him at Ghatkopar police station on July 20. He had been absconding after the case was registered. It is suspected he took his life due to mental distress related to the criminal case. The Dadar railway police have filed an accidental death report.

Kadam’s body was found in the toilet of a general compartment around 6.30am by the checking staff. He allegedly used a cloth (gamcha) to tie a noose from a hook. His body was moved to a government hospital and a post-mortem report is awaited.

Kadam was not carrying a phone but a diary with a few phone numbers was found near his body. The police are trying to contact these numbers as part of their investigation. No suicide note was found at the scene.

It remains unclear at what time Kadam boarded the train and when he allegedly died by suicide. His profession also remains unknown.