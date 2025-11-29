 Mumbaikars To Form Human Chain At Carter Road To Demand Action Against Rising Air Pollution
Mumbaikars To Form Human Chain At Carter Road To Demand Action Against Rising Air Pollution

Mumbaikars will gather at Bandra Carter Road to form a human chain as a mark of protest against the city's worsening air quality crisis. The human chain will raise awareness about air pollution among citizens and urge authorities to implement stricter measures for pollution control.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Citizens and activists will form a human chain at Carter Road to protest Mumbai’s worsening air pollution levels | Representational Image

Activists Expected at Carter Road Demonstration

Green activists and social activists from across the city are expected to join the public protest against rising air pollution on the Carter Road promenade at Bandra (W) from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

The demonstration comes amid recent weeks of severe air quality index (AQI) levels in Mumbai, which activists cite as a cause of rising health issues among residents, including widespread throat infections, fever, and respiratory problems, particularly affecting children and the elderly.

Protest Calls for Stronger Pollution Control Measures

The protest aims to highlight rising pollution, create awareness, and urge authorities to implement stricter control measures to uphold the right to clean air.

Citizens and activists are expected to join the protest in large numbers to show solidarity as responsible residents and to encourage safe practices like mask usage, reduced vehicle idling, and reporting pollution sources.

Organisers Call Air Pollution a ‘Health Emergency’

Social activist Furkan Shaikh, one of the organisers, said, “Air pollution is not a statistic anymore, it’s a health emergency. People in our own neighbourhoods are falling sick. If we don’t speak now, we may soon reach a point where clean air becomes a luxury. This human chain is not political but it is for our own survival, for our children and senior citizens. Mumbai must wake up before it’s too late.”

