Mumbaikars sweat it out as humidity reaches 85%

Mumbai: The city's temperature remained in the normal range, but Mumbai weather continued to stay uncomfortably hot and humid. The relative humidity (RH) recorded by the IMD Colaba observatory was 89 per cent and the IMD Santacruz observatory was 85 per cent on Friday morning.

The IMDs Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai has even predicted the possibility of light rains in isolated places in Mumbai during the weekend.

Humidity in Mumbai rose by 5 to 6 per cent on Friday despite a stable maximum temperature. The entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, has been experiencing high humidity for the last few days. It has been raining in some parts of Maharashtra. The minimum temperature in Mumbai has risen since Monday and remained stable at 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Thursday and even on Friday. But the humidity increased. Humidity was 66 per cent in Santa Cruz on Wednesday, rising to 71 per cent on Thursday and 85 per cent on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Colaba recorded 76% humidity on Wednesday. The humidity rose to 81 per cent on Thursday and 89 per cent on Friday morning.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai did not rise much. The maximum temperatures remained 34.0-degree Celsius and 33.8-degree Celsius at the Santacruz observatory and Colaba observatory respectively.

Meanwhile few parts of Maharashtra experienced thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Moderate to the intense spell of rain, gusty winds were seen at isolated places in the district of Nasik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nanded, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Latur and Jalna on Friday IMD officials said. The temperature throughout April 2020 has been normal, revealed a report by IMD Mumbai.