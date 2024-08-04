Mumbaikars Lose ₹650 Crore To Cybercrime In Past 7 Months | Representative pic

Mumbai Police have successfully frozen over Rs100 crore lost to cybercrime from January to July this year.

However, residents have reportedly lost Rs650 crore to cybercrime so far this year, according to data from 36,000 calls received by the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 within Mumbai City jurisdiction.

According to cyber crime officials, the helpline received 36,000 calls this year reporting various cyber frauds. “Most complaints this year were related to share trading investment fraud, FedEx and other courier-related scams, digital arrest fraud, online task fraud, and more,” an official stated. He added that, following the procedure, officers promptly coordinate with nodal officers, including banks, wallet providers, and merchants, to follow up on each complaint.

Out of these cyber fraud cases, the cyber police successfully froze Rs100,84,57,854 at the bank account level before it could be transferred to third parties.

However, Mumbaikars have lost over Rs650 crore this year to cyber frauds that could not be recovered. Last year, the police received 91,357 calls from the Mumbai jurisdiction, with reported losses totalling approximately Rs262 crore. Officials noted that they were able to freeze only Rs26 crore of this amount.

According to the police, the best way to recover money lost to cybercrime is to immediately call 1930.

“We have three police officers and 50 supporting officers working in three shifts daily. As soon as we receive a call, we initiate the process to freeze the accounts. There is a critical period known as the ‘golden hour’ – the two-hour window from when the victim’s money is debited from the account to when it is transferred to another account. Acting within this two-hour window significantly increases the chances of recovering the funds; beyond this period, recovery chances are usually minimal,” an officer explained.

Datta Nalawade, DCP (Cyber Crime), Mumbai Police, emphasised the importance of vigilance in an increasingly digital world. “It is crucial for every Mumbaikar to stay alert against cybercrime. Never share your personal or financial information over the phone or online unless you are certain of the recipient’s authenticity. Avoid clicking on unverified links and be cautious of unsolicited communications. If you suspect any fraudulent activity, report it immediately to the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930. Your prompt action can make a significant difference in protecting your financial and personal security,” Nalawade said.