Mumbaikars! Get ready to walk on eggshells as egg prices hit all-time high at ₹ 90/dozen

Mumbai: The retail price of eggs in Mumbai has hit a new high, with prices reaching Rs90 per dozen. This significant increase, which has risen by Rs10-12 over the past two weeks, is putting a strain not only on individual households, but also on hotels, restaurants, and bakers who purchase eggs in bulk.

According to a report in TOI, on Saturday, eggs were selling for Rs 90 per dozen in Andheri Lokhandwala and Bandra (W), and Rs 84 in Borivali, Dadar and parts of Kurla. In Sion, Vikhroli and Kandivli eggs were sold for Rs 78-80. NECC (National Egg Coordination Committee's) published retail rate was Rs 78, and vendors typically charge Rs6-10 more. Saturday's wholesale rate was Rs 626 per 100 pieces.

Cold wave attributed as reason for price rise by traders

The reason for this price increase is being attributed to the cold wave that has affected the city. "Traders have reported that there is a surge in demand for eggs, particularly in North India, where the biting cold is driving sales. As a result, a large portion of regular supplies is being diverted there, leading to a shortage in the local market and resulting in higher prices," said Aftab Khan, chairman of the Mumbai Egg Traders' Association.

Furthermore, the cost of raw materials, such as soya, corn, maize, and other poultry feed, have become exorbitant, adding to the already high prices. Traders are estimating that retail rates will continue to rise to Rs96-100 per dozen, and that prices will normalize only in the first or second week of February. The increasing cost of eggs is also impacting other products such as chicken, which now costs Rs220-260 per kg, up from the normal rate of Rs150-180 for this time of year.

This price increase is affecting not only individual households but also businesses that rely on eggs as an ingredient, such as bakeries and restaurants. Many are struggling to cope with the additional daily burden of the rising prices. They are forced to pay more to their vendors but are unable to increase their menu prices until the prices of eggs normalize in February. The rising prices of eggs and other products are a reflection of the inflationary pressure on the country, impacting not only businesses but also the common people.

