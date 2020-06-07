Mumbaikars flock to Marine Drive for 'morning walks', Twitter says 'Better call marnewaalo ka drive'

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced 'Mission Begin Again', certain relaxations have been given to the citizens of the state and one of them is outdoor physical activities. "Physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking are permitted in public open spaces," said one of the guidelines.
Meanwhile, Mumbaikars flocked to Marine Drive for 'morning walks' on Sunday. People were seen wearing masks as a precaution from the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, from the viral photo, it seems that no social distancing norms were followed what so ever.
"Better call (it) marnewaalo ka drive," said a Twitter user. "Still people have no sense of responsibility," said another Twitter user.
After nearly 80 days of lockdown, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra revved back to life on Friday. Most markets, market areas, commercial and trading areas - barring malls or market complexes - reopened for business even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that "people should tread cautiously while beginning a 'new life' from today".
Meanwhile, Of the total 82,968 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai now accounts for 47,354 cases and 1,577 deaths.
On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 120 deaths, including 58 in Mumbai, due to COVID-19, taking the overall number of fatalities to 2,969, state Health department said.
The recovery rate in the state stands at 45.06 per cent and the fatality rate at 3.57 per cent, an official statement said.
