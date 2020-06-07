Mumbaikars flock to Marine Drive for 'morning walks', Twitter says 'Better call marnewaalo ka drive'

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced 'Mission Begin Again', certain relaxations have been given to the citizens of the state and one of them is outdoor physical activities. "Physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking are permitted in public open spaces," said one of the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars flocked to Marine Drive for 'morning walks' on Sunday. People were seen wearing masks as a precaution from the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, from the viral photo, it seems that no social distancing norms were followed what so ever.

"Better call (it) marnewaalo ka drive," said a Twitter user. "Still people have no sense of responsibility," said another Twitter user.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: