Mumbaikars Can Now Walk Into Regional Passport Office Without Prior Appointment If Application Is Pending For Over 45 Days From July 2

Passport applicants with cases pending for over 45 days can visit the Mumbai RPO without a prior appointment from July 2 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 27: In a major relief for thousands of citizens facing delays, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) has announced a walk-in facility for applicants whose passport or Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) applications have been pending for more than 45 days.

From July 2, aggrieved applicants will be permitted to bypass the online appointment system and visit the main office directly to resolve pending issues.

According to an official notice issued by Videsh Bhavan in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Thursday, the new walk-in desk will operate on all working days, except Wednesdays. The designated window for these walk-ins will be strictly between 9 am and 11 am.

Under the new initiative, people with passport or PCC applications pending for more than 45 days from the initial date of submission will be eligible. Applicants will not require a prior online appointment to avail of this service.

Expanded Walk-In Eligibility

The RPO has also expanded the walk-in criteria to include specific categories of applicants, regardless of how long their files have been pending. According to the directive, immediate walk-in access will also be granted to holders or applicants of diplomatic and official passports.

Individuals requesting redispatch of passports or PCCs that were returned undelivered, those who want to surrender their Indian passports after acquiring foreign citizenship, and those seeking the formal closure of a pending passport file will also benefit.

Relief For Pending Applicants

Crucially, the authorities clarified that Mumbaikars who have already secured a future online appointment do not need to wait. If their application has crossed the 45-day threshold, they can use this walk-in facility immediately to fast-track the process.

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The move comes as a much-anticipated administrative intervention aimed at clearing a heavy backlog of applications that has left many city residents in limbo over their international travel plans.

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