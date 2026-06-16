Mumbai–Goa Vande Bharat Express To Be Expanded From 8 To 16 Coaches Amid 105%+ Passenger Occupancy Demand

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express | File

Mumbai: In a major boost for rail passengers travelling between Mumbai and Goa, the Mumbai–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will soon be upgraded from eight coaches to 16 coaches. The decision comes in response to strong and sustained passenger demand, with the train recording average occupancy of more than 105 per cent in recent months. The move is expected to significantly increase seating capacity and reduce long waiting lists, especially during holidays, festivals and the peak tourist season.

Final Planning Underway for Rake

According to Konkan Railway officials, planning for the expansion is in its final stages and a 16-coach rake will be introduced soon. The Mumbai–Goa Vande Bharat has emerged as one of the most popular trains on the Konkan route, offering fast and comfortable connectivity between the two destinations. Data for April and May showed that trains 22229 and 22230 carried 58,394 passengers against an available capacity of 55,120 seats. Occupancy levels stood at around 105 per cent in 2025 and improved to nearly 106 per cent in 2026. The highest occupancy of 109.33 per cent was recorded on the Madgaon–Mumbai service in May, reflecting heavy summer travel demand.

The development comes alongside another key initiative for the region. Konkan Railway has accelerated work on its long-pending track doubling project, covering nearly 263 kilometres. The project includes the construction of three new stations, additional loop lines, modern signalling systems and improved infrastructure for both passenger and freight operations. At present, trains often face delays due to crossing movements on the single-line section. Railway officials believe the doubling project will improve punctuality, increase line capacity and support future traffic growth.

Officials have also indicated that additional Vande Bharat services or higher-capacity trains may be considered in the future as passenger demand continues to rise. Together, the coach expansion and infrastructure upgrades are expected to make travel on the Mumbai–Goa corridor faster, smoother and more convenient for passengers.

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