Mumbai: BMC earmarks ₹140 crore for Byculla zoo revamp

₹24 crore of ₹110 crore allotted in last fiscal put to use.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Byculla zoo |
Mumbai: The BMC has made a budgetary provision of ₹140 crore for the upgradation of the Veermata Jijamata Udyan (Byculla zoo) in 2023-24. Last year, ₹110 crore was allotted for development works of which ₹24 crore has been utilised so far.

As per this year's budget, the civic body has planned to finish the construction of an otter exhibit and an underwater exhibit for 'maggar' (marsh crocodile) and 'ghariyal' by Mar 2023. Moreover, in the third phase of the project, exhibits for exotic animals will be created on adjacent two plots under the zoo expansion project. Similarly, the work of an aqua gallery in front of penguin exhibits and the work of an internal road network within the premises will be taken up this year.

After the Covid-induced lockdown, around 7.25 lakh tourists visited the zoo from May 2021 to Mar 2022, fetching the BMC a revenue of around ₹3 crore. The zoo's popularity is increasing daily, due to the development works undertaken and the modernisation of facilities. Since April 2022, around 23.27 lakh tourists have visited the zoo, fetching the civic body a revenue of around ₹9.09 crore.

