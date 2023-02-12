Mumbai: 'BMC will lose ₹650 crore if...', Aaditya Thackeray writes letter to BMC chief

Aditya Thackeray |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday slammed the Eknath Shinde's govt in a letter to BMC's Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal.

In the letter he posted from his official account on Twitter, Thackeray alleged that the BMC's plan to concreting 400 km of road for ₹6,080 crore is far from taking shape and that even if it gives mobilisation advance right now, then the BMC will lose the principal amount of ₹650 crores.

"If the road works start in October 2023 which is most likely, and the BMC gives the mobilisation advance right now, then the BMC will lose the principal amount of ₹650 crores."

"Open looting of our city by Shinde's govt"

He further attacked the ruling government and said, “We know the illegal state Govt is that of builders & contractors, but this is open looting of our city by them."

"While 2 contractors have not accepted work orders and works may not even start till end of 2023, the @mybmc is keen to hand out almost ₹650 crores to contractors as “advance mobilisation”.For what joy? Why these deep cuts on Mumbai and it’s hard earned money?" he said in a tweet.

BMC's unilateral offer

As per Thackeray’s letter to Chahal two out of the five firms are still negotiating with the BMC on their offers and a series of NOCs from various agencies, including the traffic police are yet to be obtained. He said that looking at the current situation it is likely that no road works will be possible till October 2023.

"Given the pace of works and the reluctance of two companies to accept the BMC's unilateral offer, it is likely no road works will be possible till October 2023, " said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

In its vision to make Mumbai “pothole free”, The BMC in its annual Budget 2023-24 announced its biggest-ever two-year civic contract, to execute the work of concreting 400 km of road for ₹6,080 crore. As per reports, it has finalised five big construction firms with experience in national highway construction to complete the project.

