Mumbai: 41 out of 444 bridges in city need to be demolished & reconstructed

A provision of Rs 2,100 crore has been made for 2023-24 in this regard.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Tall order: 41 out of 444 bridges need reconstruction in Mumbai | Representative pic
Mumbai: As per the latest civic audit, 41 bridges out of 444 in Mumbai need to be demolished and reconstructed. The BMC has undertaken reconstruction of 14 major structural repairs and minor repairs for 16 bridges.

A provision of Rs 2,100 crore has been made for 2023-24 in this regard. Work to open six bridges for vehicular traffic by Dec 2023 is also underway. 

Bridges that are under construction

One of the crucial connectors shut for reconstruction in Andheri is Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge and Delisle Road bridge in Lower Parel. While Gokhale bridge has been shut since Nov 2022, Delisle was closed in July 2018 after being declared unsafe by IIT experts. 

Meanwhile, the bridge at Teli gully (Andheri East) will be complete by March 2023, while the ones at Vikhroli and Vidyavihar are finally expected to be ready by May and Sept 2023, respectively. 

After a huge public outcry, the BMC fast tracked the work on Gokhale bridge so that its approach road is ready by Sept this year. Vis-à-vis Delisle bridge, only 60% work is  complete despite shutting it down. It will only open by October. 

