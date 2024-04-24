Mumbai: Zilingo Funline Founder Files Sexual Harassment And Stalking Case Against Colleague, Co Founder At Startup | Representative Image

Mumbai: A sexual harassment and stalking FIR has been filed by former founder and CEO of fashion start up Zilingo Funline Ankiti Bose against co-founder Dhruv Kapoor and ex-COO Aadi Vaidya last night. Bose has alleged cheating, criminal intimidation, conspiracy and harassment against her former colleagues and co-founders at Zilingo Funline fashion e-commerce startup in a six page complaint alleging “sneaky and shady” activities by Kapoor and Vaidya.

The case was filed at Kasturba Marg Police Station, Borivali on Tuesday afternoon under sections 354 A and 354 D of the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment and stalking after the technology and commerce platform founder Ankiti Bose.

“A sexual harassment and stalking case was filed after the victim complained against her colleagues for making unsolicited calls late night and asking to meet in hotel rooms. Both the accused had posted defamatory statements on social media. She had joined a company in Singapore last year and filed her complaint when came to Mumbai on leave this week,” confirmed a senior police official.

Bose was founder of fashion e-commerce startup Zilingo with Kapoor in 2015 and was most celebrated startup founders with valuation of Rs 7,000 crore Bose was fired in 2022 by the company board following an investigation into alleged financial irregularities. The Zilingo board had placed her under suspension and appointed an independent forensics auditors Kroll and Deloitte to look into the alleged financial irregularities.

Bose alleged that Kapoor and Vaidya engaged in deceptive activities, misleading both her and the company's investors in an attempt to gain financial advantages and coerce her into relinquishing her shares and business under false pretences. Both Kapoor and Vaidya denied the allegations of Bose and in a statement claimed the FIR was an after thought to malign them with malicious intention.