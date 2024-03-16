 Indian Startup Funding: ₹2,379 Cr Raised By 30 Startups Companies This Week
B2B SaaS fintech company Perfios led the funding and became India's second unicorn of 2024.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
National Startup | representative pic

The Indian startups continued to raise funds at a normal pace, and this week, 30 startups secured around $287 million in the country.

This included six growth-stage deals and 20 early-stage deals, Entrackr reported on Saturday.

"One growth and three early-stage startups kept their transaction details undisclosed," the report mentioned.

Last week, 27 startups had raised about $307.8 million, which included 17 early-stage and seven growth-stage companies.

Delhi-NCR-based startups led the funding with 11 deals, followed by Bengaluru with 10 deals.

B2B SaaS fintech company Perfios led the funding and became India's second unicorn of 2024 as it raised $80 million in a new funding round from Teachers' Venture Growth (TVG), a late-stage venture and growth investment arm of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Lithium-ion battery pack maker Lohum secured $54 million (Rs 450 crore) in series B funding from Singularity Growth, Baring Private Equity, Cactus Venture Partners and Venture East, among others.

Healthtech startup Sugar.fit raised an additional $5 million in its Series A funding, bringing the total funding to $16 million. AI-driven dermatology platform Cureskin raised $20 million in its Series B funding.

Smart Metering company Kimbal Technologies secured $5 million in growth capital in its first-ever funding round

