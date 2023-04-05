Mumbai: Zepto employee accused of ex-colleagues molestation seeks pre-arrest bail | Representative Image

An employee of the licensee firm Geddit Convenience Pvt. Ltd. of delivery firm Zepto has approached the city sessions court for pre-arrest bail after being booked in a molestation case filed by a former female employee of the company.

The complainant had filed the complaint at the Powai police station against six of her co-workers for allegedly misbehaving with her at office. The woman had been terminated from the job last year.

Complainant alleged collegues touched her inappropriately

She had alleged that one of the accused had spoken insultingly to her and this had repeated too. She complained that when she informed some seniors in the company about the incident, she was told that some employees are shareholders in the company and that she must keep them ‘happy’. She alleged that she was called to a room where some colleagues were present and they used foul language towards her. The complainant in her FIR also alleged that when she was on phone calls, some colleagues had touched her inappropriately.

Clarification issued by Zepto

The Powai police had booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Zepto had issued a clarification in the regard and stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of harassment or discrimination at the workplace. In the case, it said an internal inquiry has been duly completed and submitted to the investigating authorities.