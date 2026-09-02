Mumbai Z Gang Extortion Case: 2 More Arrested, MCOCA Invoked; Total Arrests Reach 17

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 has arrested two more accused in the alleged Z Gang extortion network | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 2, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch has intensified its crackdown on the notorious Z Gang, allegedly active in the western suburbs, with Unit 9 arresting two more persons in connection with an extortion case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sikandar Chimu and Firoz Khan. Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against both accused. With their arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to 17.

MCOCA Proceedings Against 14 Accused

Earlier, MCOCA proceedings had been initiated against 14 accused, including alleged gang leader Zulfikar Behlim. According to the police investigation, the gang has allegedly been involved in serious offences including extortion, intimidation with weapons, assault and threats to kill.

Police allege that the gang operated in the western suburbs by creating fear among businessmen, contractors and other citizens and allegedly extorting money from them.

Investigators have also found that the gang allegedly carried out criminal activities in an organised manner with the intention of gaining financial benefits.

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Probe Into Gang Network Underway

The Crime Branch is now investigating the alleged roles of Sikandar Chimu and Firoz Khan in the criminal network and their links with the other accused. Investigators are also probing the gang's financial transactions, and efforts are underway to trace other members and associates of the network.

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