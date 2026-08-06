Mumbai Crime Branch Invokes MCOCA Against Z Gang Chief Zulfikar Behlim, 11 Associates In Extortion Case | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 9 has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 12 members of the notorious "Z Gang," including its alleged kingpin, Zulfikar Behlim, for allegedly running an organised extortion racket across the city's western. Notorious gangster Zulfiqar Yasin Behlim, his brother Mohsin Behlim, and 10 other associates for allegedly extorting ₹25 lakh from a businessman by threatening him at gunpoint.

Police Claim Z Gang Operated Like D-Gang Model

According to the police, the accused had been operating the "Z Gang" on the lines of the infamous D-Gang, creating an atmosphere of fear among businessmen, contractors and local residents to extort money. The gang is alleged to have engaged in organised criminal activities with the objective of deriving financial gain through intimidation, threats and violence.

Investigations revealed that the accused and his associates have multiple criminal cases registered against them, including offences related to extortion, assault, criminal intimidation, and threatening people with deadly weapons. Police also found that several serious cases against the gang members were registered at different police stations across Mumbai's western suburbs.

MCOCA Action Taken After Approval From Joint CP Crime

Following a detailed investigation and after obtaining prior approval from the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Anil Kumbhare, the Crime Branch invoked provisions of the MCOCA against 12 accused, including Zulfikar Behlim, his brother Mohsin Behlim, and 10 other associates, on August 4, 2026.

Police officials said the action is a significant crackdown on organised crime in Mumbai's western suburbs. Further investigations are underway to trace the gang's financial transactions, identify its associates, and uncover the extent of its criminal network.

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