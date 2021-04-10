Mumbai Court denies bail to youth who posed as cop to loot iPad, iPhones

A sessions court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of a 26-year-old who posed as a police officer along with accomplices who impersonated as Customs officials, looted an iPad and two iPhones from a home.

The court said in its order that allegations are of serious nature as the applicant and his co-accused posed themselves as Customs and police officers and under the garb of official actions they obtained the articles from the informant.

It noted that the devices were recovered at the instance of the youth Mihir Chavan and that it appears that the investigating officer after taking the CCTV footage and other evidence arrested him and other co-accused. The court also said that the investigation is in progress and there is the possibility that the applicant may indulge in similar activities if released on bail or may hamper the probe.

Chavan, an Andheri resident, had claimed in his bail plea that he had been falsely implicated and was not present at the scene of the crime.

As per the complaint filed at Santacruz police station, the men had posed as police and Customs officers. Chavan stood at the door and demanded the informant’s passport. Since the complainant did not have the original document as it had been surrendered to the Customs department, he had provided a photocopy.

His accomplices who had posed as Customs officers, had entered the house of the informant forcibly and seized his iPad, iPhone and also his partner’s iPhone. While leaving they had asked him to come to Santacruz police station. The complaint was lodged when he visited the police station and came to know he was conned.