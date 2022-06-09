Mumbai: Youth thrashed to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhandup

Mumbai: A youth was beaten to death by four people on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhandup area of Mumbai. All four accused have been arrested by Police. Further investigation is in under progress and more details are awaited.
This is the second cases in two days where a youth is beaten up on suspicion of theft in Mumbai.
Earlier, a mob of around 20-25 people in Mumbra tied up a minor boy to a cement mixer and thrashed him assuming that he was a thief. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)