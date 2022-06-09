Mumbai: Youth thrashed to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhandup

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: A youth was beaten to death by four people on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhandup area of ​​​​Mumbai. All four accused have been arrested by Police. Further investigation is in under progress and more details are awaited.

This is the second cases in two days where a youth is beaten up on suspicion of theft in Mumbai.

Earlier, a mob of around 20-25 people in Mumbra tied up a minor boy to a cement mixer and thrashed him assuming that he was a thief. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Maharashtra | A youth was beaten to death by four people on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhandup area of ​​​​Mumbai. All four accused have been arrested by Police. Further investigation in under progress: Mulund Police — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022