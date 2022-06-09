e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Youth thrashed to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhandup

A youth was beaten to death by four people on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhandup area of ​​​​Mumbai. All four accused have been arrested by Police. Further investigation is in under progress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: A youth was beaten to death by four people on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhandup area of ​​​​Mumbai. All four accused have been arrested by Police. Further investigation is in under progress and more details are awaited.

This is the second cases in two days where a youth is beaten up on suspicion of theft in Mumbai.

Earlier, a mob of around 20-25 people in Mumbra tied up a minor boy to a cement mixer and thrashed him assuming that he was a thief. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

