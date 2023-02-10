Mumbai: Youth stabbed at Bandra station platform over Rs 500 dies, two arrested

Bandra Railway station | File Photo

The Nirmal nagar police have arrested two youth for allegedly quarrelling and stabbing a 25-year-old over Rs 500 which the accused was supposed to pay the victim to repair the victim’s phone which he had broken. The victim was stabbed at a platform on Bandra railway station around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the police arrested the accused within one hour of the crime.

According to the police, the victim identified as Nazim Khan and one of the accused, Shadab Khan, 21, knew each other for the last six months and recently Shadab had by mistake dropped Nazim's phone which required a repair cost of Rs.1000. Nazim asked for the money immediately, therefore, Shadab went to Nazim's home and paid Rs. 500 to his wife and said that he will pay the rest by 12 am that night.

However, Nazim argued and said that he wanted the entire money immediately. This led to a quarrel between the two under the Bandra railway bridge late at night on Thursday. Shadab's elder brother Shanu, 22, also joined him and ended up turning the quarrel into a physical fight. Later after Nazim left and was walking on the stairs of platform number 7 at Bandra railway station around 11.30 pm, the duo followed Nazim, pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Nazim was taken to Bhabha hospital, Bandra, but was declared dead on arrival. The police immediately began their hunt for both the accused and nabbed them within one hour of the incident. The police have registered a case against both the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and further investigation is underway.