Israeli diplomat travels in Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train inaugurated by PM Modi: 'Excited to see huge reforms in Indian Railways'

Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani during his travel in Vande Bharat train. |

Consul General of Israel Kobbi Shoshani travelled in the Vande Bharat train from Mumbai to Solapur inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

Talking about his experience, Shoshani said, "I am excited to see huge reforms in the Indian Railways. It is proud moment for India to develop a semi high-speed train indigenously."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched two Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai, highlighting the swift and extensive advancement of India. He inaugurated the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express and the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express, bringing the total number of these trains in the nation to 10.

During the event, he stated that the trains will provide advantages to students and commuters, as well as cater to the needs of religious devotees and farmers.

"For the first time, two Vande Bharat trains have been flagged off at once. They'll connect financial centres such as Mumbai and Pune to centres of religious significance. They will benefit college and office-goers, farmers and devotees. It will also boost tourism and pilgrimage," PM Modi said.He further informed that as on date, Vande Bharat trains connect as many as 108 districts of 17 states.

"Vande Bharat train is a magnificent picture of today's modern India. It is a reflection of the speed and scale of India's growth. You can see the speed with which the country is launching Vande Bharat trains. Ten such trains are now operating in the country. A total of 108 districts across 17 states have been connected by the Vande Bharat Express," he said.