Mumbai: Youth Severely Injured After Car Rams Into Bike On Nahar Amrit Shakti Road In Chandivali

Screengrab of the video showing the car ramming into the bike in Mumbai's Chandivali.

A youth riding a motorcycle was severely injured when a car rammed into him on Nahar Amrit Shakti Road, Chandivli, on Monday. According to Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of the Chandivali Citizens' Welfare Association, it is the same road where a senior citizen was badly injured when a 14-year-old knocked him down. The Association has been calling for improved safety on this road, but in vain.

A video shot of Monday's accident shows a speeding car knocking down the motorcyclist. The impact was so high that the rider was thrown off his vehicle.

A senior citizen K. Subharaman, who is a retired company secretary of Deepak Fertilisers, was badly injured when a 14-year-old boy knocked him down on the same road on September 6. A video of the shocking incident had gone viral. The police only imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the parents of the boy. “Such a soft attitude on the part of the traffic police is bound to embolden others to indulge in rash driving," a resident P. Thakkar observed.