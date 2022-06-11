Mumbai: Youth lodge cop complaint after his cell number was misused to spread hate | File Photo

A 22-year-old Mazgaon resident had lodged a police complaint after he had been receiving calls from unknown numbers asking him why he had posted derogatory remarks about a particular community on Instagram. When the victim checked the said accounts, he realised that his mobile number had been uploaded in the bio of the said accounts and hence followers of the said community had been calling him and abusing him.



According to the Byculla police, on June 09 morning, when the complainant, a student, checked his mobile phone, there were four missed calls. Within minutes, the victim received a phone call from an unknown number and when the victim attended the call, the caller started hurling abuses at the victim. The victim disconnected the said call after which he received a message from another number, asking the victim as to why he had made fun of a particular community.



"As per the victim, the messenger had also shared two Instagram accounts with the victim on his WhatsApp. When the victim checked the bio of the said Insta accounts, he realised that someone had mischievously uploaded his mobile number in the bio and hence the victim had been receiving abusive calls from unknown persons. Harassed with these calls, the victim approached the police and got a criminal offence registered in the matter," said a police officer.



The police have registered a case on charges of punishment for defamation, printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and Punishment for identity theft.