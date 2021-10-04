Mumbai: Youth killed in accident on Sion - Trombay road; accused driver arrested

Mumbai: The Chunabhatti police have arrested a dumper-truck driver for rash driving and negligence after he killed a 23-year-old boy on Sion-Trombay Road. The police said the youth came under the back tyre of the dumper and later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place at 11:45 pm on October 1, near Hasuadvani chowk, in front of Priyadarshani building, Sion-Trombay Road, Chembur. The deceased Anurag Sahadevani, (23), was riding his motorcycle (MH 43 DM 7944) when a dumper truck (MH 43 BP 2664) rammed into it, killing him.

The Chunabhatti police, on October 2, on the complaint of Bhavlal Chavan (52), a police constable, registered a case under section 304 (A) and 279 of the Indian penal code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. "We have registered a case for negligence and rash driving and have arrested the driver.

The deceased man came under the back tyre of the dumper. He was injured badly and later succumbed to his injuries," said Deepak Pagare, senior police inspector, Chunabhatti police station.

