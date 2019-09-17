Mumbai: Youth attacked for calling passerby thief

Mumbai: A 21-year-old youth was stabbed multiple times by three attackers after he allegedly called one of them a thief. The incident took place on Thursday at Sidharth Colony in Chembur. Police have arrested one accused identified as Rohit Kambale, while the other two are still at large.

Late on Thursday night, the victim Ashish Kedare was passing from the service road near Shatabdi Garden. According to the police, Kedare called one of the three a thief, after which an argument broke out between them which turned violent soon after.

The assailants then attacked Kedare with a sharp weapon. He sustained serious injuries to his face, back and stomach. The locals who witnessed the incident rushed Kedare to nearby hospital while attackers fled the spot.

The hospital authorities informed the Chembur police, who registered an offence of attempt to murder against the three, Chembur police have arrested Kambale, while the two are absconding.