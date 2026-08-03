Mumbai Youth Allegedly Kidnaps Uncle's One-Year-Old Son Over Family Feud; Child Rescued In Dombivli

Police rescued the one-year-old child from Dombivli after he was allegedly kidnapped by his cousin over a family dispute | AI Generated File Image

Kalyan, August 3, 2026: In a shocking case of kidnapping triggered by a family dispute, a young man allegedly abducted his maternal uncle's one-year-old son from Mumbai and abandoned the toddler inside a locked parked autorickshaw in Dombivli before fleeing.

The child was later rescued and reunited with his family after a swift police response and the circulation of his details on social media.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Aman Sakat, who allegedly kidnapped his uncle's infant son following a fallout over a marriage-related issue. Investigators said the accused was nursing a grudge against his maternal uncle and allegedly targeted the child to settle personal scores.

Child Found In Autorickshaw

Police said Aman allegedly took the child from Mumbai and travelled to Dombivli, where he left the one-year-old inside a stationary, locked autorickshaw parked in the parking area of a residential building under the jurisdiction of the Vishnu Nagar Police Station. He then fled the spot.

After the child was found, officers from the Vishnu Nagar Police immediately launched efforts to identify him. The police circulated the toddler's photograph and relevant details through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms.

The initiative quickly yielded results when it was established that the child had been reported missing from the jurisdiction of the Vinoba Bhave Police Station in Mumbai.

The circulation of the child's photograph enabled the police to trace his family without delay, leading to the successful reunion of the toddler with his parents.

Accused Remains Absconding

Confirming the development, ACP Suhas Hemade said that the one-year-old child had been abducted from his residence and was safely recovered in Dombivli.

The child has been admitted to Shastrinagar Hospital for medical observation and treatment. He is stable and is receiving care in the presence of his family members, Hemade said.

Police officials said the investigation into the kidnapping is being carried out by the Vinoba Bhave Police Station, where the original offence has been registered. Teams have launched a search to trace the accused, Aman Sakat, who remains absconding.

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Investigation Continues

The incident has once again highlighted how the timely use of digital communication and coordinated efforts between police units can play a crucial role in tracing missing children and reuniting them with their families.

Meanwhile, investigators are probing all aspects of the case, including the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the abduction.

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