Mumbai: Youth Accuses Hostel Mate Of Taking Loan Of Rs 8.4 Lakh By Forging Documents

A youth preparing for the MPSC exam has accused his hostel mate of taking a loan of Rs 8.4 lakh in his name by forging documents.

According to the information received from Matunga Police, the complainant Sharat Chandra Ajabe (27) is preparing for the MPSC exam in Aurangabad. In the complaint given to the police, Ajabe has said that he received a call from the bank and the bank employee who made the call said that the EMI of his loan was pending. Ajabe told the bank employee that he had not taken any loan, on which the bank employee asked Ajabe to come to the bank and check. When Ajabe went to the bank in Matunga, he came to know that four loans had been taken in his name. When the bank employee showed the loan documents to Ajabe, the documents were of Ajabe but the photo on it was of Mahadev Dhage.

Ajabe told the police that when he was studying MA (Economics) from Aurangabad Vidyapeeth, he used to live in a hostel and Dhage lived in the room next to him. Dhage used to come to the Ajabe room. Ajabe has said in his statement to the police that Dhage has taken a loan in his name by using his document and putting his photo on it.

On the complaint of Ajabe, Matunga police has registered an FIR under sections 419,420,467,468,471 of the IPC and various sections of the IT Act and started investigation. A police officer said that in the year 2022, an online account was opened in the bank using Ajabe's document. The photo used while processing the loan is that of the complainant's friend.

