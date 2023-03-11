e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Young couple jumps off hill after families oppose marriage

Mumbai: Young couple jumps off hill after families oppose marriage

The police said the two were apparently unhappy over their families not accepting their relationship as they were distant relatives and the girl was underaged

Sherine RajUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a hill in the Samta Nagar area of Kandivali on Friday after their families opposed their marriage. The police said the two were apparently unhappy over their families not accepting their relationship as they were distant relatives and the girl was underaged.

The victims were neighbours in the Janupada area. Akash Jhate worked as a housekeeper and the girl was a student. The police said the girl had gone missing from home the previous night and left a text saying that she won’t return. The anxious parents registered a missing person’s complaint, based on which the police registered a case of abduction and launched an investigation.

At 12.30 pm on Friday, the police received a phone call about two bodies discovered near a quarry. Their descriptions matched the complaint lodged. An official said an accidental death report has been registered in the case and further investigation is underway.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Day before HSC board exams, 17-year-old hangs to death; suicide note found
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Cyber fraudster hacks mobile phone, siphons off ₹2 lakh

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Cyber fraudster hacks mobile phone, siphons off ₹2 lakh

Mumbai: Young couple jumps off hill after families oppose marriage

Mumbai: Young couple jumps off hill after families oppose marriage

Mumbai: 96% rise in number of Covid cases in last 10 days, average of 12 cases per day

Mumbai: 96% rise in number of Covid cases in last 10 days, average of 12 cases per day

Navi Mumbai: 2 CBSE schools start admission after former corporator's demand

Navi Mumbai: 2 CBSE schools start admission after former corporator's demand

Mumbai: Not right time for Congress to take risks, Patole to stay

Mumbai: Not right time for Congress to take risks, Patole to stay