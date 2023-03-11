Mumbai: Young couple jumps off hill after families oppose marriage

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a hill in the Samta Nagar area of Kandivali on Friday after their families opposed their marriage. The police said the two were apparently unhappy over their families not accepting their relationship as they were distant relatives and the girl was underaged.

The victims were neighbours in the Janupada area. Akash Jhate worked as a housekeeper and the girl was a student. The police said the girl had gone missing from home the previous night and left a text saying that she won’t return. The anxious parents registered a missing person’s complaint, based on which the police registered a case of abduction and launched an investigation.

At 12.30 pm on Friday, the police received a phone call about two bodies discovered near a quarry. Their descriptions matched the complaint lodged. An official said an accidental death report has been registered in the case and further investigation is underway.