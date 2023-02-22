e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Day before HSC board exams, 17-year-old hangs to death; suicide note found

According to police, the student was alone at home when he took the drastic step of ending his life.

February 22, 2023
Representative Image
Navi Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy studying in 12th standard allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. The teenager took the drastic step just one day before the start of the board examination, said police.

According to police, the student was alone at home when he took the drastic step of ending his life. A suicide note found in the possession of the body revealed that the student was under exam stress.

“It was learned that he took the step due to exam stress,” said a police official from Panvel City police station.

The teenager was living with his mother and sister in the Devadarshan Society in Panvel. He was appearing for the 12th board examination that started on February 21. According to police, on Monday, the student was alone at his home after his mother and sister left for their work in the morning. However, in the evening, when they returned home in the evening around 8 pm, the door was closed and despite knocking several times, there was no response. Finally, they broke open by removing the latch of the door. After entering the home, they were shocked to see him hanging with the ceiling fan.

Panvel city police were informed. The police reached the site as soon as they got the information about the incident. The police found a note written by the student before committing suicide, in which he said that he was unable to study and could not fulfill the expectations of his parents.

Panvel city police have registered a sudden death in this case and started further proceedings.

Helpline number:

In order to clarify doubts of students and parents and also counsel students for the Board exams of the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC), a control room and helpline facilities have been made available for the Mumbai division.

This control room clears all the doubts faced by the students, and parents regarding the 10th and 12th examinations and provides necessary guidance. Helpline facilities are being made available through this room as well as through Board appointed counsellors/teacher counsellors for counselling the students regarding examination-related matters. The facility has been operational since February 15 from 9 am to 7 pm. The helpline numbers are 022- 27893756 and 022-27881075.

Representatives who have been appointed to guide students are Dr. Jyoti Parihar, Joint Secretary (7757089087), Mrs. Geeta Toraskar, Sr. Superintendent and Sr. Secretary (7021325879), Mrs. Supriya More, Sr. Superintendent (9819136199) and Mrs. Suvarna Tari, Sr. Superintendent (9987174227). 

