Mumbai: Young biker dies after falling 40ft from bridge in Bandra

Sherine RajUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Young biker dies after falling 40ft from bridge in Bandra | File Photo
A 19-year-old youth died while riding his bike at the Bandra Reclamation U-bridge after he was thrown off the bridge, falling 40 feet down, early morning on Friday. 

According to the Bandra police, there are some bikers who conduct illegal racing at the bridge but this particular biker was alone when the incident occurred. 

The police has registered a case of accidental death (ADR). 

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Cheran Kir, a resident of  Mahim, left his home around 1 am to take a ride outside. He took a round from Mahim to Dadar, and reached Bandra at around 3 am. While riding his bike at the U-bridge, he lost control of his bike and was thrown off the bridge. 

Senior police inspector of Bandra police station, Rajesh Devare, said, “The biker was alone and during the accident, he hit almost four locations which broke the railings of the bridge. He then hit one of the railings and was flung from the bike 40 feet below.”

“The bike remained on the bridge while the body of the deceased was found dead below with severe injuries to the head. He most probably did not have a helmet as it was not found on the spot,” added the official. 

The official also added saying that some people race on the U-bridge but Kir was not part of that as he was alone. 

